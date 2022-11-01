More than one thousand McColl’s jobs at risk under Morrisons’ plans

Morrisons has announced that around 1,300 McColl’s workers are facing redundancy, as it prepares to shutter some loss-making stores.

The supermarket, which rescued the ailing McColl’s from collapse earlier this year, has set out its plans for the convenience store business.

Some 132 stores have been identified as having “no realistic prospect of achieving a breakeven position in the medium term,” with closures anticipated in “an orderly fashion” over the remainder of the year.

While some of the loss-making stores will be able to return to profitability “over time,” the majority of the 132 will be shut.

“We are now able to begin the urgent journey to transform McColl’s into a viable, well-invested and growing operation,” David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said.

Morrisons also set out plans to bring the total number of its smaller format Morrisons Dailys store to more than 1,000 within two years, speeding up an existing conversion programme.