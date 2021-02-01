Monkey business: Elon Musk has wired up a monkey to play video games with its mind

Eccentric biliionaire and boss of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk can claim another first, after he told an audience his company Neuralink has wired up a monkey’s brain to ” play video games with his mind”.

Musk said Neuralink has “a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires” which the company is testing its technology on.

“You can’t see where the implant is and he’s a happy monkey,” Musk told an audience on social media site Clubhouse.

The goal was to get the monkey to be able to play Pong, he said.

He said a further announcement would be made in the coming months.

The tech company has previously shown a video of its ability to record and potentially predict actions of a pig named Gertrude based on a wired chip implanted in its brain.

