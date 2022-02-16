Moderna scouts for 3,000 British volunteers for new Omicron-specific jab

Moderna is scouting for around 3,000 British volunteers as part of its new Omicron booster vaccine study.

The jab will be the world’s first variant-specific vaccine and is set to be trialled at various sites across the UK in partnership with the National Institute for Health Research.

The study, led by a team based at the St George’s, University of London, will see half of the volunteers receive the new jab and the other half be vaccinated with Moderna’s regular vaccine.

“The UK is a world leader when it comes to the research and development of vaccines and medicines, bolstered by our renowned life sciences industry,” health secretary Sajid Javid said.

“It’s fantastic to see these capabilities being put to good use, with almost 3,000 people expected to take part in this important clinical trial. I want this country to be the best place in the world to launch clinical trials.

“I urge anyone eligible to take part in this vital research and play their part in protecting the country for years to come as we learn to live with Covid-19.”

It comes as Moderna reportedly looks to base a research facility in the UK, after its pandemic-popularity has fuelled rapid expansion plans.

Previously having just one facility on the outskirts of Boston, the US firm is now eyeing a new base in either London, Oxford or Cambridge.