M&G suspends trading in £2.5bn property fund

Trading has been suspended in a £2.5bn property fund after investors rushed to cash-in their money.

Asset management giant M&G said the Property Portfolio has seen unusually high outflows, and blames continued Brexit-related political uncertainty for the fund suspension, which had made it difficult to sell commercial property.

In a statement today, M&G said: “Given these circumstances, we have now reached a point where we believe it will best protect the interests of the funds’ customers by applying a temporary suspension in dealing.”

Any orders placed after midday on 4 December will not be accepted until the suspension is lifted. The company is also temporarily waiving 30 per cent of its annual charge.

This comes after M&G temporarily stopped investors exiting its £636m UK Property Fund in the summer.

In July, City A.M. revealed that pension-holders’ were blocked from withdrawing their money from Prudential’s UK Property Fund, which buys units in the M&G UK Property strategy.

Funds which invest in illiquid assets but can be traded on a daily basis have come under scrutiny over recent months. There have been calls to create a long-term fund to address the structural mismatch.

The M&G Property Portfolio was also one of several property funds that suspended immediately after the EU referendum after seeing large outflows.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Tilney, said: “Fund suspensions are especially emotive in the wake of the recent debacle involving the Woodford Equity Income fund, but it is important not to confuse this situation which is very different.

“This fund has not had problematic performance, but it is invested in an inherently illiquid asset class and therefore redemptions need to be dealt with through an orderly sale process.”