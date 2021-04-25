Mega-rich charge up private jet cards as they plan a summer of international travel

The rich are preparing for a summer of international travel by charging up their private jet travel cards, according to one of the industry’s biggest players.

Air Partner said new UK customers have added £750,000 worth of deposits to their so-called JetCards with the company in February and March alone.

It also saw a 15 per cent rise in sales and renewals of JetCards year-on-year, the company said.

Read more: Commercial struggles offer open skies to private jet operators

Across the pond

In the US, sales and renewals were up 54 per cent, and deposits from new customers rose more than five-fold, to £300,000.

“The US private jet market is one vast, domestic market so it has not been subject to the types of restrictions and national lockdowns that we have seen in the UK and Europe,” Air Partner chief executive Mark Briffa said.

“As a result, the skies have remained open and we have seen sustained private leisure flying from high-net-worth individuals in the region,” he explained.

Read more: Jet-set: Private jet sales caught a tail-wind in 2020 despite Covid grounding most travel

Briffa said it was “no surprise” that the demand continued in February and March with significant deposits for travel in the future.

“In a very encouraging sign, this has also been the case in the UK as confidence returns to this market ahead of the anticipated easing of restrictions.”

JetCard customers charge their cards with flying hours and are able to book a private jet with just one day’s notice using the hours on their card.

The government is set to make an announcement soon on whether it will allow international holidays to start again next month.

Read more: Top-end homes in Mayfair and St James’s offloaded at 20 per cent below asking price