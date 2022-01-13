Marcus Hughes makes move from Coinbase to BitMEX as Chief Risk Officer

Former Coinbase Europe MD Marcus Hughes has moved to cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Hughes will serve on the executive board, with responsibility for BitMEX’s Regulatory Affairs, Risk, Legal, and Compliance functions, reporting directly to CEO Alexander Höptner.



The role will see Marcus Hughes guide the site’s legal strategy, lead engagement with regulators and policymakers around the world, and build out a risk framework and compliance programme ahead of expansion into new markets from offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Prior to joining BitMEX, Hughes was Managing Director of Coinbase’s European business, working closely with product teams to build and scale the business as well as developing relationships with regulators across the world. Before Coinbase, he spent almost a decade at multi-national investment bank Morgan Stanley.



“I’m very bullish about the growth potential of BitMEX which, over the past year, has added top-tier talent, deepened its product portfolio, and established the foundation for its ‘beyond derivatives’ strategy,” he said.

“The next stage in our evolution will be characterised by an expansion of the platform’s capabilities, paired with an equally ambitious push into markets worldwide. World-class risk management, compliance, and regulatory affairs programmes will be key enablers of this next phase of growth for BitMEX.”



Alexander Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, welcomed the new CRO’s wide experience.

“Marcus’ appointment marks a major step forward for BitMEX’s global expansion and his experience will be invaluable as we scale the business, implement our ‘beyond derivatives’ strategy, and navigate the evolving global regulatory environment,” he said.

“We’re very happy to welcome Marcus to the BitMEX family.”

