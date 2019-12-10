Lord Saatchi steps down from M&C Saatchi

Lord Maurice Saatchi has stepped down as executive director of the advertising agency he founded, a week after the firm’s shares imploded on the back of a major profit warning.

Fellow board members Lord Dobbs, Sir Michael Peat and Lorna Tilbian also resigned.

On 4 December the legendary Golden Square firm admitted an £11.6m accounting error after PwC conducted an independent review.

M&C Saatchi’s share price fell to 79p on the back of the news, nearly halving the firm’s market capitalisation.

Since March, when shares were trading at nearly £4, the embattled company has lost nearly three-quarters of its value.

Chairman Jeremy Sinclair said: “We have accepted the decision of these directors to resign.

“We are determined to restore the operational performance and profitability of the business and are already implementing all of the recommendations set out in the PwC report we announced last week.

“We had started a process to reconstruct our board with new independent directors. This new board will have a mandate to conduct a full review of all aspects of our governance.”

Saatchi’s decision to step down is understood to be as a result of a divergence of views among the board over the sequencing of enhancing the firm’s governance after this year’s accounting scandal.