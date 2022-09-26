London’s FTSE 100 drops below 7,000 mark as house builders tank

London’s FTSE 100 dropped today driven by investors ditching house builders in response to reports the Bank of England will launch an emergency interest rate hike to help the pound.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.83 per cent to below the 7,000 mark, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, shed 0.36 per cent to reach 17,908.10 points.

London’s FTSE 100 YTD

The FTSE 100 is down over six per cent so far this year

Reports in Sky News say the Bank will release a statement today outlining measures to support sterling.

The pound plummeted to a record low against the US dollar in overnight trading in Asia, losing nearly five per cent.

It is now up against the greenback, driven higher by investors being assured by the growing likelihood of the Bank intervening to stem its losses.

The Bank would likely either hike interest rates, suspend bond sales, known as quantitative tightening, or use reserves to buy the pound on international foreign exchange markets.

A combination of prime minister Liz Truss stepping up borrowing and steep rate hikes in the US has forced the pound lower.

A weak pound often lifts the FTSE 100 by making the UK’s exports more competitive.

However, the prospect of higher borrowing costs hit house builders.

London’s FTSE 100 was dragged down by Persimmon sinking 5.56 per cent and to the bottom of the index.

Taylor Whimpey and Berkeley Group also lost more than four per cent.

Another Bank rate hike would raise mortgage costs, possibly cooling demand in the housing market.

Britain’s largest banks were also a drag on the FTSE 100.

NatWest and HSBC tumbled more than 2.65 per cent. Banks tend to benefit from higher interest rates as they allow them to charge more for loans, boosting profits.

Consumer-focused stocks were also lower today, driven by investors fretting over a UK economic slump hitting spending.

High street fashion retailer Next fell 3.5 per cent, while B&Q owner Kingfisher dropped 3.03 per cent.

Oil prices edged higher.