London markets open flat despite GDP boost

There was not much movement on London’s main market this morning despite overall optimism surrounding the vaccine rollout and positive economic growth data.

The FTSE 100 fell around 0.06 per cent in early morning trading while the FTSE 250 remained flat, up a tiny 0.01 per cent.

The lethargic start to the day came despite new data that showed Britain’s economy grew by 0.4 per cent in February from January, while the fall in GDP in January was not as severe as previously estimated, down by 2.2 per cent compared with the initial reading of a 2.9 per cent drop.

Winners & losers

Weir Group, an engineering company headquartered in Glasgow, was the morning’s best performer, up around 2.4 per cent half an hour after the markets opened.

Antofagasta, a mining company, and distribution business Bunzl were close behind, up around 2.3 and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Publishing business Informa saw this morning’s biggest fall, down nearly 1.4 per cent, followed by packaging business DS Smith, down one per cent and InterContinental Hotels Group, down 0.9 per cent.

Elsewhere, European shares hovered just below all-time highs as strong export data from China reinforced optimism around a swift global economic recovery, while investor attention turned to key US inflation data due later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 per cent by 7:30am, after hitting a record high last week.

The export-heavy German stock index rose 0.2 per cent as data showed China’s exports grew at a robust pace in March and import growth surged to its highest in four years.

Global stock markets have come under pressure since March from rising US bond yields, which have hit 14-month highs on expectations that a raft of fiscal and monetary stimulus, coupled with a faster-than-expected economic rebound, would lead to a jump in inflation.

Focus on Tuesday will be on US consumer price data, due to be published at 12:30. The consumer price index is expected to have risen 0.5 per cent in March following a 0.4 per cent gain in the previous month.