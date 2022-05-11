London based Fasanara Capital launches $350m crypto VC fund

By:

London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital is betting big on crypto with the launch of a $350m (£283m) dedicated fund.

Fasanara Capital has today announced the launch of a $350m venture fund dedicated to finding the next-generation of global fintech and Web3 advocates.

“The European asset management industry is on the brink of a huge tech-led transformation and Fasanara Capital has been at the forefront of this change, both as a digital lender and trader of alternative assets,” claimed Francesco Filia, the chief executive of Fasanara Capital.

Founded in 2011, Filia said the firm has “developed a deep understanding of the fintech ecosystem” over the past decade financing more than $30bn of digital loans and receivables.

The launch of the new fund comes amid booming investment in European fintechs, which attracted almost €26bn in 2021.

UK blockchain firms attracted £1.6bn of investment in 2021, and the momentum shows no sign of stopping in 2022 despite a slump in the crypto markets.

London based investor Blossom Capital launched a $432m fund in January to tap into high-growth tech firms, including crypto startups. Meanwhile, the global crypto market has shed 35 per cent of its value this year to date.

Read more: Crypto Winter: Coinbase slides 12 per cent as trade volumes plummet

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.