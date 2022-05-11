London based Fasanara Capital launches $350m crypto VC fund

London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital is betting big on crypto with the launch of a $350m (£283m) dedicated fund.

Fasanara Capital has today announced the launch of a $350m venture fund dedicated to finding the next-generation of global fintech and Web3 advocates.

“The European asset management industry is on the brink of a huge tech-led transformation and Fasanara Capital has been at the forefront of this change, both as a digital lender and trader of alternative assets,” claimed Francesco Filia, the chief executive of Fasanara Capital.

Founded in 2011, Filia said the firm has “developed a deep understanding of the fintech ecosystem” over the past decade financing more than $30bn of digital loans and receivables.

The launch of the new fund comes amid booming investment in European fintechs, which attracted almost €26bn in 2021.

UK blockchain firms attracted £1.6bn of investment in 2021, and the momentum shows no sign of stopping in 2022 despite a slump in the crypto markets.

London based investor Blossom Capital launched a $432m fund in January to tap into high-growth tech firms, including crypto startups. Meanwhile, the global crypto market has shed 35 per cent of its value this year to date.

