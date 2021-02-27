Lloyd's of London plans to reopen underwriting room from 17 May

Lloyd’s of London is reportedly planning to reopen its underwriting room from 17 May for a few hundred people.

The City stalwart is one of the first firms to lay out its initial plans for getting workers back into the Square Mile after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telegraph reported that Lloyd’s will allow 30 per cent of its normal capacity of 7,000 people back into the building.

It will also open its offices for staff who “need to be in for their wellbeing” from 12 April.

However, it added that it expected all but a few hundred staff to continue working from home for the immediate future.

The news comes after Boris Johnson laid out the government’s plan for removing the current coronavirus restrictions over the coming months.

A spokesperson for the world’s largest insurance market said: “To manage capacity and ensure we are Covid-secure, we will once again apply a class of business rota during the week and confirm further details closer to the time.”

It also said it was hoping to unveil a hybrid working plan to get more staff back into its building from 21 June.

City A.M. has contacted Lloyd’s for comment.