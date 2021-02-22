LIVE: Boris Johnson addresses the nation

The vaccination programme has “created a shield around the population”, Boris Johnson said this evening in an address to the nation.

“We’re now travelling on a one way road to freedom,” said Johnson, suggesting this lockdown will be England’s last.

The PM said vaccines passports were likely to be “important” when it comes to international travels, as other countries were likely to “insist on them”.

But Johnson declined to give a clear answer on what, if any, role vaccine passports would play in England’s domestic market, adding: “We’ll have a review of the issue before we come to it.”

Professor Chris Whitty noted infection rates are falling, but hospitalisations are still at the same level as they were at the peak in the first lockdown.

Please refresh the link after reading for the latest updates.

Earlier today Johnson announced all Covid restrictions could be lifted by 21 June under the Prime Minister’s roadmap for exiting lockdown.

The vaccine rollout has played an important role in the road to freedom. Research from Public Health Scotland (PHS) found that the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalisation from Covid-19 by up to 85 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

Read more: ‘All over by June’ under Boris Johnson’s roadmap for leaving lockdown

Among over-80s, vaccination saw an 81 per cent reduction in hospitalisation when the results for both vaccines were combined.

The nation is still four months away from freedom, but the government plans to roll out a gradual easing of restrictions in the meantime.

The PM also hinted the furlough scheme and other government support measures could be extended beyond March, as he vowed “not to pull the rug out” on people receiving emergency support.

Speaking this evening Johnson said the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect jobs and livelihoods throughout the duration of the pandemic.”

Road to freedom

At the beginning of March children will go back to school and individuals will be able to meet up outside with one person from another household for a coffee, chat, picnic or walk, including in private gardens.

On March 29 at the earliest the “stay at home” messaged will be ditched, in favour of encouraging people to “stay local” where they can. The end of March will also see a return to the rule of six for outdoor gatherings, and groups of up to 30 people from two different households will be able to meet up outside.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine cuts Covid transmission by up to 85 per cent

All non-essential shops, hair salons, gyms, swimming pools, and indoor sports facilities will reopen from 12 April, alongside museums, galleries, and libraries, though the ‘rule of six’ will remain in place.

From 17 May at the earliest indoor mixing between households will resume and the rule of six will be scrapped. That will mean people be will able to eat, drink and socialise with friends in hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants.

Read more: Covid vaccines reduce hospitalisations by up to 94 per cent in Scotland

The government also hopes to ditch the two-household rule for outdoor gatherings, though the 30-person limit will remain in place.

Then, all being well, the Prime Minister hopes to lift all lockdown restrictions by 21 June, with nightclubs among the last sectors of society of reopen.