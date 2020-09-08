Listed law firm DWF sees revenue jump after coronavirus chaos

Listed law firm DWF said that strong trading in the first three months of the new financial year had helped offset the impact of the coronavirus.

In a first quarter trading update released this morning, the firm said both revenue and earnings were “materially ahead” of where they were last year.

DWF also released its full year results for the prior financial year, which it had delayed due to the pandemic.

Shares in the firm rose over seven per cent as markets opened.

The figures

For the first quarter, revenue was up 20.3 per cent year on year, from £70.1m to £84.3m.

That’s almost double the increase recorded across last year as a whole, when revenue increased 10.9 per cent £268.1m to £297.2m.

However, despite the increase, DWF said that revenue had come in lower than it had expected.

Having stalled at the end of last year, profit before tax also jumped, rising more than 200 per cent in the first three months to hit £7.4m.

By contrast, at the year end it had slipped back 32.4 per cent, from £20.3m to £13.8m.

Likewise, while DWF’s debt stood at £64.9m at the end of April, by the end of the first quarter it had been reduced to £55.2m.

That’s still around £20m higher than at the end of the 2019 financial year, where net debt was £35.3m.

For the year as a whole, DWF has proposed final dividend per share of 0.75p taking the total proposed dividend to 3.25p, despite the coronavirus impact.

The board said that it was committed to its stated dividend policy of a pay-out ratio of up to 70 per cent of adjusted profit after tax.

What DWF said

Chief executive Sir Nigel Knowles said: “The strength and resilience of the Group and our differentiated model has been evident in the first three months of the 2021 financial year.

“We have seen strong activity levels generating positive momentum across the business resulting in revenue and Ebitda being materially ahead of the prior year.

“Trading through the majority of FY20 was strong and the Group made significant investments to support its growth objectives. The sudden and far reaching impact of Covid-19 had a material effect on the final quarter with a resulting impact on profitability.