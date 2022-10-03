Letters: Let’s make tech enticing

[Re: Cisco chief says apprentices can plug digital skills gap, Sept 30]

The Chief of Cisco is right to raise the issue of recruitment in cyber and tech more broadly. We face a technological crisis if our job vacancies are not filled, especially as hackers and cyber criminals become more sophisticated day by day. The key to this lies in skills and career paths.

Not only do we need to develop workforces by upskilling current staff’s expertise and soft skills, but we also need to offer training to the next generation of talent.

We’re in an arms race against cyber and tech criminals – and without skills, we won’t win it. But alongside this, there is a pressing need to improve the attractiveness of the industry and address the employee retention issue.

Tech is not just about people sitting in a dark room coding – it’s a thriving industry with opportunities for everyone. We must take action to broaden the industry’s appeal – otherwise our recruitment challenges will never be filled.

Chris Dimitriadis

Global Chief Strategy Officer at ISACA