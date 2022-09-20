Letters: A new world for gamers?

By:

(Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

[Re: Game on: Why Big Tech is betting big on gaming, Sept 14]

Video game brands are increasingly looking at digital platforms as a foundation for future content – the most recent one is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Infinity recently announced at the company’s showcase. This approach will enable IPs to continuously evolve – potentially opting for a “live service” offering.

However, consumers are wary of this trend in the sector – with Games as a Service (GaaS) models regularly receiving criticism for lacking the depth of their standalone counterparts. Digital platforms could counter this negative perception.

By having a single platform underpinning future titles, developers can appeal to a wider audience and provide a consistent experience with each new release. We may start seeing a growing trend of digital platforms in gaming – but the ones that succeed will still need to provide high-quality titles that appeal to both new and old players.

Mark Horneff

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.