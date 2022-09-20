Letters: A new world for gamers?

[Re: Game on: Why Big Tech is betting big on gaming]

Video game brands are increasingly looking at digital platforms as a foundation for future content – the most recent one is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Infinity recently announced at the company’s showcase. This approach will enable IPs to continuously evolve – potentially opting for a “live service” offering.

However, consumers are wary of this trend in the sector – with Games as a Service (GaaS) models regularly receiving criticism for lacking the depth of their standalone counterparts. Digital platforms could counter this negative perception.

By having a single platform underpinning future titles, developers can appeal to a wider audience and provide a consistent experience with each new release. We may start seeing a growing trend of digital platforms in gaming – but the ones that succeed will still need to provide high-quality titles that appeal to both new and old players.

Mark Horneff