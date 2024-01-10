Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Leaving Bad Disclosure In 2023

As we embark on a new year, rather than focusing on the never-ending tide of negative narratives that dominated 2023, let’s take a moment to celebrate some ESG wins!

🌱 Overall Increase in ESG Disclosure

Over recent years, data captured by Integrum ESG shows that company ESG disclosure levels on ‘material’ disclosure topics have consistently improved. The material topics are selected as they are areas of particular interest to the industry in which a company falls.

You can see that the proportion of higher scoring disclosures has increased with time. Equally encouraging is the decline in the proportion of material disclosure topics that are getting entirely ignored by companies, (which the Integrum ESG Platform highlights by awarding an ‘Awareness Score’ of 0) decreasing from 40 % to 27 %.

This is a promising representation of companies taking ESG matters increasingly seriously as these topics cover the key issues for a given company.

Looking specifically at safety incidents, there has been a noteworthy decrease in average TRIR (Total Recordable Incident Rate) reported, from 1.44 to 0.97 between 2020 and 2023.

This exemplifies a promising improvement in the implementation of health and safety precautions being taken seriously.

👩🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽 Gender Diversity on the Board

If we look at changes to gender diversity of executive board members, we can also see progress toward a more equal employment environment.

Between 2020 and 2023 average proportion of female board members has increased from 23 % to 27 % showing slight movement towards gender equality, however, there is a lot still a long way to go before we reach equal opportunity.

Moving forward

As we continue moving into 2024, these encouraging shifts in ESG disclosure offer a beacon of hope for future improvement.

They inspire companies to continue working on their ESG journey and pave the way to a more sustainable future. We hope to see continued progress in these positive trends as ESG topics become increasingly valued by investors and companies alike.

Here’s to a 2024 filled with continued ESG progress.