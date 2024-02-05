Kylie Jenner Instagram post help drive sales at Kurt Geiger as fans buy ‘affordable’ £270 bag

British designer Kurt Geiger thanked reality star Kylie Jenner and a host of other celebrities for helping December sales reach the highest month on record.

The handbag and shoe maker, which sits on the more affordable side of luxury retail, said it racked in £45m in total group sales, up 15 per when compared to Christmas the year before.

Ahead of the vital trading period, the designer was helped by major celebrity endorsement with reality star’s such as Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton as well as actress Julia Roberts papped sporting the brand.

Billionaire Jenner, who has 400 million followers on Instagram, posted an image of herself posing with a £270 handbag made by the brand – prompting fans to rush out and buy one of the more attainable items she sports.

Neil Clifford, chief of Kurt Geiger, said: “These results underline Kurt Geiger’s transformation over the last decade from a predominantly UK shoe brand to what it is today; a global accessories brand with a cult following in both the US and UK.

“December’s performance marks a very strong end to what has been a remarkable year. With in-store and digital sales both hitting double digit growth in the UK and the US the group is delivering what customers want, namely accessible luxury combined with high quality, distinctive design.”

Left: Julia Roberts wearing the Kurt Geiger London Leather Kensington Bag – £289. Right: Kylie Jenner wearing Kurt Geiger London’s Shoreditch Drench Bow Bag – £269

UK store sales were up by 12 per cent, whilst digital sales increased by 45 – both driven by demand for handbags and accessories.

Business was also booming in the US, which has become the group’s largest market since entering North America just four years ago.

US sales increased 60 per cent overall in December and the group is planning to open a handful of more stores in the region this year.

It comes as a number of fellow designers have reported depressed sales in the Americas.

Trench coat maker Burberry reported a 15 per cent decline in store sales in the USA over the Christmas period.