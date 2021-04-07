Luxury footwear retailer Kurt Geiger is planning to open nine new branches when lockdown restrictions on non-essential stores end next week.

Kurt Geiger, which is preparing to open all of its existing sites from Monday, will also launch new stores across the country, including two in London.

The new branches will be in Stratford, Brixton, Cheshire Oaks, Swindon, Bridgend, Selby, Cannock and two in Leeds.

The move will create 50 new jobs, and the retailer is hoping to re-employ staff that were made redundant when its Debenhams concessions were forced to close after the department store chain collapsed.

Kurt Geiger chief executive Neil Clifford said: “I am so happy to be opening our stores again and especially pleased to be opening these new stores.

“At Kurt Geiger, we continue to believe passionately in the high street, and continuing to protect our employees’ jobs as much as possible is a priority for us.”