Klarna to slash workforce by 10 per cent

Buy-now pay-later firm Klarna will slash its workforce by around 10 per cent as it becomes the latest tech giant to announce a swathe of job cuts.

Klarna boss Sebastian Siemiatkowski told staff in a pre-recorded message on Monday that some staff “will be informed that we cannot offer you a role in the new organisation.”

“If you are working in Europe, you will be offered to leave Klarna with an associated compensation,” Siemiatkowski said.

“Outside of Europe, the process for impacted employees will look different depending on where you work.”

Klarna follows a spate of high profile tech firms to have announced job cuts in recent months, with US trading platform Robinhood announcing it would cut around nine per cent of its workforce, whie Coinbase has put a freeze on a planned hiring spree.

The planned lay-offs from Klarna come after reports last week that the firm was angling for a new funding round that would see it shed around a third of its market value.

The firm was last valued at $46bn in round led by Japanes investment giant Softbank.