Just Group posts higher profit despite sales dip

Insurer Just Group posted slightly higher profit for the first six months of 2020 as in-force policy income rocketed to offset a fall in business profit.

The figures

Underlying operating profit rose £3m to £117m year on year for the first half of 2020. Profit from active life insurance policies shot up 25 per cent year on year to £50.6m to mitigate a 10 per cent fall in business profit fell to £73m.

A 10 per cent drop in retirement income sales to £744.9m hurt business profit.

But Just Group predicted sales in the second half will “significantly” out strip those in the first six months.

The firm said its capital coverage ratio – a measure of its capital compared to its risk – has risen to 145 per cent.

Basic earnings per share more than doubled to 22.58p.

The company has cancelled its dividend during the pandemic.

What Just Group said

Group chief executive David Richardson said “I am very pleased with our progress in the first half of 2020 – our capital coverage ratio has increased to 145 per cent during a turbulent and difficult time in financial markets.

“The solvency balance sheet has been resilient and we’ve achieved substantial organic capital generation, driven by a number of significant management actions. We recognise there are short term macroeconomic uncertainties, including the UK property market, but we have multiple levers at our disposal, and we are demonstrating our execution credentials.”