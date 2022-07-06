Just Eat and Amazon team up on takeaways in U.S.

Just Eat and Amazon will offer free takeaways on its Grubhub unit

Takeaway giant Just Eat and Amazon have launched a new partnership today to give Amazon Prime members access to free deliveries on orders in its U.S. unit Grubhub.

The new agreement between the two firms, which automatically renews each year unless terminated by one the parties, will see Amazon receive warrants over two per cent of Grubhub’s fully-diluted common equity.

It comes as the Anglo-Dutch meal ordering firm looks to offload Grubhub, with bosses saying they will still explore a partial or full sale of the division.

Just Eat has come under fire from investors for the move to snap up US-headquartered Grub Hub in 2020 for $7.3bn in stock.

Shares are down nearly 70 per cent this year and Chief Executive Jitse Groen has been criticised by some of the firm’s top investors, including its second-largest shareholder Cat Rock, for the purchase.