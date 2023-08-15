Jacobi lists Bitcoin ETF on Euronext

Martin Bednall

Jacobi Asset Management has today listed Europe’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam.

The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF is the first decarbonised digital asset fund compliant with SFDR Article 8. Jacobi has implemented a verifiable built-in Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) solution which allows institutional investors to access the benefits of Bitcoin whilst also meeting ESG goals.

Regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC), the ETF trades under the ticker ‘BCOIN’. Custodial services are provided by Fidelity Digital Assets, with Flow Traders operating as market makers and Jane Street and DRW as Authorised Participants.

Fund benchmark, the FT Wilshire Bitcoin Blended Price Index, is provided by Wilshire Indexes with the REC solution created in collaboration with digital asset platform, Zumo.

“It is exciting to see Europe moving ahead of the US in opening up Bitcoin investing for institutional investors who want safe, secure access to the benefits of digital assets using familiar and regulated structures like our ETF,” said Jacobi CEO Martin Bednall.

“Unlike other products in the European market which are debt instruments, our fund owns the underlying asset directly. Jacobi is proud to be supported by Tier1 partners at the forefront of this digital asset market evolution whilst also pioneering an innovative, environmentally sound solution for European investors.”

Mark Makepeace, CEO of Wilshire Indexes, added: “The launch of the Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF is an important milestone for the digital asset industry and a transformative moment for the global financial industry. We are excited about the partnership with Jacobi and, as a leader in the development of institutional grade digital asset benchmarks, we are committed to helping accelerate the advancement of the entire digital asset ecosystem.”

The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF offers an ESG-aligned digital asset solution where environmentally conscious ETF buyers can consider Bitcoin within their investment portfolio, as well as independently audit the environmental claims.

Jacobi’s solution differs from carbon offsetting products by quantifying the electricity consumption attributable to Bitcoin in the ETF and purchasing equivalent RECs, the standardised instrument for procuring clean power. This provides digital proof of RECs, transparently recorded on a blockchain.

Kirsteen Harrison, Environmental Manager at Zumo, explained the decarbonisation of crypto was one of the most pressing challenges facing the nascent digital assets sector.

“We’ve been working closely with Jacobi Asset Management to help them build out an ESG-aligned, future-proofed crypto offering for their customers,” she said.

“It’s hugely exciting to see it come to life in the shape of Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF. We’re creating the investment products of tomorrow – what a moment for the industry.”