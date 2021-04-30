ITV in talks to take stake in BT Sport

ITV is one of the parties in talks to buy BT Sport, a move that could bring major football back to free-to-air television if the sale went ahead.

BT yesterday confirmed it was in talks with major streaming platforms to offload a stake in its television arm as it focuses on its broadband division.

ITV is reportedly among platforms interested in the sale, alongside Amazon, Disney and sports streaming firm Dazn, run by Ukrainian-born billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik.

A deal with ITV would allow some Premier League and Champions League to be shown for free on terrestrial television, the Telegraph reported.

In a statement released yesterday BT said: “Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth.

“The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

BT Sport launched in 2012 in a bid to take on rival Sky which has accrued somewhat of a monopoly on Premier League television rights.

The pandemic has cast doubt over the future of sports broadcasting and BT is now focusing its attention on upgrading the country’s broadband network instead.