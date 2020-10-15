Italy is widely expected to be added to the UK’s quarantine list after cases surged to more than three times the set threshold for admission.

According to the latest figures, Italy is now reporting 64.4 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, which places it above other countries such as Denmark and Jamaica which have already had restrictions reimposed.

Read more: Uh-oh, spaghettio: Could Italy be next in line on UK quarantine list?

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that any country reporting more than 20 cases per 100,000 over a week-long period would be in line to be added to the list.

A Whitehall source told City A.M.: “Half term is coming up, and infection rates are high. If we are telling you not to travel to Manchester, it’s hardly right that we say get on a packed plane and fly to Milan.”

If it is added, as the Guardian first reported, there will be just four countries in Europe to which holidaymakers can go without fear of having to self-isolate for 14 days on return.

San Marino and Vatican City, which are both embedded within Italy, are also expected to be added.

However, it is understood that Crete will be added back onto the travel corridors list.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Shapps is expected to announce the additions to the “red list” later this afternoon.

For many, that Italy has not already been added to the list was something of a surprise, as infection rates were already above the UK’s threshold last week.

However, the last few days have seen a significant surge in cases, with 7,332 new infections reported yesterday.

That’s the highest daily number in Italy since 21 March and comes amid a second wave of infections across Europe.

Last week no new countries had restrictions reimposed, but five Greek islands were added back onto the travel corridor list.

Read more: Travel industry calls for ‘decisive’ action on airport testing

It comes after Shapps yesterday revealed that the government was considering a “test and release” system in a bid to shorten quarantine restrictions.

Under the plan, travellers would take a test – at their own expense – “about a week” after arriving.

If negative, they would then be free to end quarantine early.

More to follow.