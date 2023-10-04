It could be easy for Al Aasy in Saturday’s Cumberland Lodge

Al Aasy is bidding to give William Haggas back-to-back wins in the Cumberland Lodge

ANTE-POST betting is fraught with danger and I, like many, have had my fingers burnt plenty of times in the past, but if you get it right it can offer huge value.

The bookmakers haven’t priced up many races this weekend, but I do like the way the Group Three Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2.25pm) is shaping up.

William Haggas won this 12 months ago with Hamish and the evergreen seven-year-old has been chalked up the 5/2 favourite to make it four wins from four starts this season.

The worry is the weather as there is no rain forecast over the next few days and Ascot is set to hit a balmy 24 degrees on Saturday.

The last seven renewals of this race have been run on soft or good-to-soft, the conditions Hamish requires, and I just don’t think he’ll turn up if the word soft isn’t in the going description.

Haggas potentially has another very strong string to his bow in the shape of AL AASY and he is the one to back at around 7/2 with Coral.

Now, there is a risk with this, as Shadwell also have Israr entered, and Jim Crowley is currently jocked up on both, but if Haggas doesn’t run Hamish he will surely want to run his stablemate.

Al Aasy has won two of his last three starts and was only narrowly denied by Adelaide River in a Group Three at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

He’s had his quirks in the past, but he’s a decent horse at this level and won’t have any problems with the ground if it does end up getting quick.

I can see him going off 6/4 or even shorter if Hamish isn’t declared, so he’s worth a bet now.

POINTERS

Al Aasy 2.25pm (Saturday) Ascot