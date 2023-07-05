IOG launches Marlowe toolkit to allow anyone to build blockchain apps on Cardano

Input Output Global Inc – the company behind the Cardano blockchain – has launched an open source toolset allowing any user to develop apps.

Called ‘Marlowe’, the toolkit offers the community a simple way to create smart contract and decentralised applications (dApps) without the need for programming skills or experience with coding.

Marlowe has been designed to introduce greater efficiency in the smart contract and dApp design and rollout process. It features reusable and customisable templates, a built-in simulator to test contracts before deployment, easy setup and example applications, and powerful APIs.

As part of the launch, IOG is collaborating with TxPipe to offer access to Marlowe Runtime with no set-up using Demeter Run – a cloud-based platform that allows for access to Cardano blockchain infrastructure. This means that developers can take full advantage of Cardano’s blockchain technology without having to set up and maintain their own infrastructure.

“Launching Marlowe on mainnet took extensive work from our team and our partners, and I’m fascinated to see how the community will take it and run with it to bring their dApp ideas to life on Cardano,” said Omer Husain, Head of Product and Tribe Lead for Marlowe.

“We have strived to make a platform that is as easy, efficient, and secure as possible, that opens the gates for developers with amazing ideas to more easily realize the potential of their innovation.”

Tim Harrison, VP Community & Ecosystem, added: “The launch of Marlowe is a significant step towards empowering anybody, from a developer to a community newcomer, to add to the ever-growing Cardano ecosystem with innovative dApps.

“We’re also delighted to partner with respected projects like Demeter Run, with their TxPipe platform helping to add even more functionality to Marlowe, further empowering developers in their deployments.”