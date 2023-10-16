Insurers’ £360bn pension plan bonanza could spark government bonds sell-off

A shift of funds from defined benefit schemes to insurers could ‘put pressure on the gilts market and lift the cost of government borrowing’

Private sector defined benefit pension plans could transfer up to £360bn of assets to insurers over the next five years, sparking a £100bn sell-off of government bonds.

According to new analysis by LCP, the actuaries, there has been a “seismic shift” in defined benefit pension schemes seeking to transfer to insurers, with an increase of more than 50 per cent in the number of schemes approaching insurers for buy-in/out quotations compared with a year earlier.

Already this year £21.2bn of assets has been transferred to insurers, which LCP says puts it on track to exceed the previous record of £43.8bn of buy-in/outs in 2019.

LCP’s analysis projects that a further 1,250 schemes will reach full funding on buy-out within the next five years.

However, as a result of this shift there will be a roughly £100bn sell-off in government bonds.

Pension schemes hold around half their assets in government bonds, whereas insurers typically only hold 10-35 per cent in gilts with the rest of their assets invested in corporate debt and other long-term debt assets. Consequently, the transfer from schemes to insurers will result in a net sell-off in government bond holdings.

Legal & General, the biggest player in pension fund buyouts last year, has only 10 per cent of its annuity book backed by gilts and other sovereign debt.

Charlie Finch, a partner at LCP, said: “We estimate that insurers could receive up to £360bn of assets from defined benefit pension schemes over the next five years and because they hold less gilts than schemes, we would expect this to result in a sell-off of around £100bn of gilts”.

“This could put pressure on the gilts market and lift the cost of government borrowing,” Finch warned.