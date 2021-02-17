Illegal drugs worth £11m seized by Royal Marines in Arabian Sea

The Royal Navy have seized more than 2.6 tonnes of illegal drugs in an operation lasting 10 hours.

In total 2.4 tonnes of heroin, crystal methamphetamine and hashish were seized, adding to the 275 kilograms of heroin confiscated two days previously.

All up, the haul had a street value of £11m.

Sailors on board the HMS Montrose vessel made the drugs raid after a suspect boat was intercepted.

A suspicious dhow shown through the bridge binoculars onboard HMS Montrose. The dhow was boarded as part of a counter-narcotics operation, which led to the ship seizing heroin worth more than £25 million.

It followed the largest ever seizure of methamphetamine to date by the Royal Navy in October when 450 kilograms was impounded. It had a wholesale value of £18m.

A spokesperson for the Combined Maritime Forces added:

“The Royal Navy, working with the Combined Maritime Forces, has carried out another successful operation to stop illicit substances reaching Europe. This builds on the Royal Navy’s fantastic work in the Caribbean during the hurricane season, where £360m worth of drugs were seized across an eight-month period.”

Additionally, the seizure helps to deny criminals a source of income, in hope of preventing terrorism being funded.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey added:

“As a result of these operations, Britain’s streets are safer and a possible source of terrorist financing has been choked off.”

HMS Montrose is part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multi-national force of 33 nations currently led by the Royal Canadian Navy, working in the Gulf region.

Within the CMF onboard HMS Montrose, Coalition Task Force 150 is operating to disrupt the actions of criminals who smuggle narcotics and weapons.

