Hunt pushes to make UK ‘the world’s next Silicon Valley’

The Chancellor has vowed to turn Britain into “the world’s next Silicon Valley,” stating that the key to global success was “not tax subsidies but competition”.

Jeremy Hunt said that by the end of next year, the government will review and decide changes to EU regulations in five growth industries: digital technology, life sciences, green industries, financial services and advanced manufacturing.

Part of this will include bringing forward the Digital Markets Unit’s (DMU) new powers to “challenge monopolies and increase the competitive pressure to innovate”, allowing regulators to take a more proactive approach to curbing big tech dominance.

Under the current draft Digital Markets Bill, the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) DMU Markets Unit will be enshrined into law and provide the unit with a greater ability to intervene on more micro details of Silicon Valley strategy.

The Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec) told City A.M. that it welcomed the move,

The government said the specific goals of the DMU would include making changes to the competition framework that will include streamlined decision making and updating merger and fine thresholds, protecting consumers in fast-moving markets by tackling ‘subscription traps’ and fake reviews online

This would add to the CMA’s already extensive powers to investigate — seen most recently with its decision to block Meta’s acquisition of Giphy.

TMT analyst at Assembly Research James Robinson told City A.M. that whilst the UK have harboured world-leading ambitions for regulating Big Tech, this is yet to materialise.

“With the DMU so far only operating in shadow form, we are playing catch up to the EU, which has seen the DMA and DSA both enter into force,” he said.