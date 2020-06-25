Huawei wins fight to build £1bn UK chip facility

Huawei was today given the green light by planning authorities to build a £1bn research and development facility in Cambridgeshire.

The 500-acre facility will hold around 400 staff, and be focused on the production of technology for use in fibre-optic communication systems. Once up and running, it will become Huawei’s international headquarters for its optical devices business.

“The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer,” said Huawei vice president Victor Zhang.

“Through close collaboration with research institutes, universities, and local industry, we want to advance optical communications technology for the industry as a whole, while doing our part to support the UK’s broader industrial strategy.”

British officials are currently reviewing how best to securely deploy Huawei equipment in the country’s 5G networks, after granting the Chinese firm a limited role in January.

