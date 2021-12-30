HSBC gets green light to buy out China life insurance joint venture

HSBC have announced this morning that it has received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services.

HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to buy the remaining 50 per cent in its venture HSBC Life China.

The bank first agreed the deal in May 2020 in order to fully own the company to comply with China’s rules on foreign ownership of insurance companies, reported Reuters.

The life insurance venture, launched in 2009, is headquartered in Shanghai and has a presence in ten cities across China.

Under chief exec Noel Quinn, HSBC is injecting $3.5bn (£2.6bn) into its wealth and personal banking business in a bid to become Asia’s top wealth manager by 2025.

The bank’s shares are slightly down this morning to 448.20p on the London Stock Exchange.