Homeowners offered energy MOT to ease bills

Homeowners can benefit from recommendations for saving money on energy bills via a new website set up by the Government.

The site, which was launched on Gov.uk last weekend, offers energy users an MOT on their home.

This includes guidance on ways to improve the energy performance of their homes through upgrading loft and wall insulation and double glazing.

It also links to advice on installing low carbon heating technologies, such as heat pumps, and how to access government grants of £5,000 that will allow homeowners to ditch boilers powered by fossil fuels that have seen prices rise – driven by pressures on global markets.

Users enter details about their home and receive recommendations tailored to their individual circumstances so they can cut their energy consumption and make their homes greener.

Households are bracing for record energy bills this winter, which could climb to £3,850 per year according to the latest forecasts from BFY Group.

This has led to further focus on reducing energy usage to ease demand and drive down bills.

The UK has among the least energy efficient housing in Europe.

At a BEIS Select Committee meeting earlier this year, EON boss Michael Lewis called for the Government to do more to ramp up energy efficiency nationwide.

He said: “These are things we can do quickly. These are things we can ramp up for vulnerable customers very quickly, and we were very disappointed the government did not address that directly. That actually is the silver bullet for solving some of our short-term problems – a massive investment in energy efficiency.“

This outlook was echoed by the committee in its report on the energy market, published last week, which said inefficient homes will prevent bills from being affordable.

It said: “With energy bills expected to stay above 2021 levels until 2030, the affordability challenge will persist without action to reduce household gas demand.”