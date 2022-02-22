Here Before review: Andrea Riseborough shines in tense drama

British star Andrea Riseborough has made thirty films in the sixteen years since her movie debut, fitting in a variety of projects. A fine supporting player in big names like Oblivion or Birdman, it’s smaller films such as horror-thriller Mandy or drama Luxor that allow her to really shine.

The latest in that line is Here Before, a psychological thriller set in Northern Ireland. Riseborough plays Laura, a mother still grieving for her daughter Josie, who she lost years before. Going through the motions alongside her husband (Jonjo O’Neill) and teenage son (Lewis McAskie), her struggle is lightened by the arrival of Megan (Niamh Dornan), a ten-year-old girl who reminds her of Josie. This connection becomes more intense when Laura gives Megan a lift home, and the girl begins to talk about remembering places she has never been. Slowly, Laura’s mind unravels as she begins to believe Megan may be the reincarnation of her daughter.

The film’s two pillars, human drama and supernatural mystery, are balanced well by debut director Stacey Gregg. The story begins with a realistic, almost mundane tone that allows the desperation of the characters to seep through. Once Megan arrives, however, unease slowly builds to make even the most ordinary conversations loaded with meaning. This build, and the surreal visuals that portray Laura’s spiral out of control, mean the final twist falls a bit flat, lacking the punch that the previous hour-and-a-bit had alluded to.

Still, Riseborough is a joy to watch. She plays Laura as wilted with grief, someone carrying on but unsure why until this revelation gives her a flicker of hope. She’s met with an excellent young co-star in Dornan, who feels authentically childlike and free of the staginess that can hinder young performers. Her ambiguity fuels the tension, a counterpoint to Riseborough’s raw performance.

Here Before is a mystery that doesn’t pan out as spectacularly as it could but it’s unique enough to be worth the nail-biting journey.