Health officials investigate Yorkshire triple Covid-19 variant

Health officials are investigating a new ‘triple’ variant of Covid-19 that has been identified in Yorkshire.

However, they told the public not to be alarmed, as there is no evidence that existing vaccines will not be effective against the variant.

So far 49 cases of the variant have been identified, Public Health England said, mainly in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

It has been designated a “variant under investigation”, with extra testing being carried out.

Downing Street said: “We won’t hesitate to put in measures that we think are necessary to try and tackle the transmission of any variants”.

The variant, known as VUI-21MAY-01 or AV.1, is also not believed to be more transmissable than existing strains of the disease.

It came as health services began to ramp up testing in parts of West London after a rise in cases of the so-called Indian strain in the area.

However, despite the new variants, Boris Johnson has said that he is yet to see evidence that means the removal of all Covid restrictions on 21 June will have to be delayed.

