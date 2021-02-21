Hancock suggests Covid restrictions likely to last past May

The government will take a “cautious” approach to easing lockdown, the health secretary has said, as he hinted that restrictions may stay in place into the summer months.

The government has set out plans to offer a first dose of the vaccine to all over-50s and those with serious underlying health conditions by mid- April.

Read more: Coronavirus: Who will get the Covid-19 vaccine next?

But asked this morning whether that will mean restrictions can be lifted in May, Matt Hancock told Sky News that ministers would remain “vigilant”.

“We’ve seen throughout this pandemic there are moments when things haven’t gone as expected, for instance when the new variant was discovered in Kent,” he said.

“That had a big impact on how we had to manage the pandemic,” he added. “We have to protect against them and assess how the vaccine is against those new variants, particularly against the ones first discovered in Brazil and South America. We’ve got to remain vigilant against any new variants.”

Hancock noted that there were still almost 20,000 people in hospital in Covid, warning that ministers would take the time to “get this right”.

The Prime Minister will set out his “roadmap” tomorrow for lifting lockdown restrictions.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce 8 March for reopening schools, but will likely hold off on providing specific dates for lifting other restrictions.

He is understood to want to assess the impact of returning children to the classroom before easing other measures.

The PM yesterday announced a new target to offer a first dose of the vaccine to all adults in the UK by the end of July. Ministers had initially planned to vaccinate over-18s by September.

The significant scale-up will ramp up pressure on Johnson to unveil a clear plan for lifting restrictions.

Tory backbenchers have insisted the rapid rollout of the vaccination programme, along with plummeting coronavirus cases and hospitalisations, means tough restrictions are no longer warranted.

But Hancock told the BBC this morning that hospitalisations still remained “too high” for any significant easing of lockdown measures.

Read more: All UK adults to be offered Covid vaccine by 31 July

“There are signs that the number of people in hospital are falling much more sharply than they were in the first wave and there’s further analysis to be done on that,” he said.

“Clearly the level is still far too high, that’s why the Prime Minister is setting out a roadmap. We can’t lift the measures right now, but we can see that direction of travel.”

Downing Street said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would publish its priority list for the second phase of the vaccine programme in due course.

It comes as the Prime Minister will a meeting of senior ministers in the Covid S committee this afternoon to finalise his roadmap before being signed off by the Cabinet tomorrow.