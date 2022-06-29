Twitter storm after Halifax Bank announces staff can wear badges with pronouns on

Screenshot of Halifax’s tweet

Halifax Bank has caused a social media storm after announcing its employees will have the option to include pronouns on name badges.

Twitter users reacted furiously after the bank shared an image on social media showing a staff member’s badge, including ‘she/her/hers” and “Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing”.

The post has had more than 5.5k replies so far, with some threatening to close their accounts, accusing the bank of failing to have open branches and functioning cash machines focusing on “virtue signalling” instead.

Halifax, which is a subsidiary of the Lloyds Banking Group, responded to thousands of comments criticising the move, explaining it wants to “create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.”

“We care about our customers and colleagues individual preferences, for us it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

It also told one critic “if you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

When asked whether staff would be forced to include pronouns, they said it was “completely optional, our colleagues will have the choice if they wish.”

LGBT campaign group Stonewall responded to the move saying “it’s great to see workplaces like Halifax Bank offering staff the option of including their pronouns on badges.”

“Having pronouns on badges is a simple yet impactful way to make sure LGBTQ+ identities are respected – for employees and customers alike”.