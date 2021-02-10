Half of the UK's exporters facing difficulties due to Brexit

Just under half of the UK’s exporters are having difficulties with new post-Brexit regulations, according to a new survey.

A survey released today from the British Chambers of Commerce showed 49 per cent of British exports “reported issues” with the post-Brexit regime, while 51 per cent of manufacturers also said they were facing difficulties.

Three-in-ten out of all UK businesses have found the transition to post-Brexit rules tough, while 10 per cent said they have found it easy, according to the survey.

The post-Brexit trade deal sees zero tariffs on goods traded between the UK and EU, however companies now have to fill out lengthy customs declarations.

Some agricultural exporters were left with hundreds of thousands of wasted product at the EU border after the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December, after incorrectly filling in forms.

Other UK companies have also been hit by bans on some products being exported into the EU, such as chilled meats and shellfish.

British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall said exporters “are being hit hard by changes at the border”.

“The late agreement of a UK-EU trade deal left businesses in the dark on the detail right until the last minute, so it’s unsurprising to see that so many businesses are now experiencing practical difficulties on the ground as the new arrangements go live,” he said.

“For some firms these concerns are existential, and go well beyond mere ‘teething problems’. It should not be the case that companies simply have to give up on selling their goods and services into the EU.”

Responding to the figures, a government spokesperson said: “Thanks to the hard work put in by hauliers and traders to get ready to leave the EU, there are no queues in Kent, disruption at the border has been minimal and flows are approaching normal levels.

“To support traders and businesses that are currently facing challenges with specific aspects of our new trading relationship, we are operating export helplines, running webinars with experts and offering businesses support via our network of 300 international trade advisers.”