Gyms and non-essential shops to open cross-country post-lockdown

Gyms and non-essential shops in all areas are expected to be allowed to reopen when England’s national lockdown ends.

This afternoon Boris Johnson will give details on England’s return to the ‘three tier system’ when lockdown ends on 2 December, the BBC reported.

Although parts of the tier system will be tougher, the 10pm curfew for pub and restaurant closure is expected to be relaxed, alongside the gym and shops reopening.

Mass testing will also be rolled out to care home visitors from next month, with every care home resident able to have two visitors tested twice a week.

Number 10 has said more areas will be placed in higher tiers, the details of which will be unveiled later this week.

At the beginning of November England entered a second national lockdown following a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.