Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 review: Effective but over-stuffed finale

Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 review and star rating: ★★★★

2014’s Guardians of The Galaxy was seen as a massive gamble for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It made some risky decisions, namely focussing more on lesser known characters, and bringing in a more unknown director, but the decisions paid off, as three movies and a Christmas special can attest to.

Nine years later, those unknown heroes are household names, and director James Gunn is saying goodbye as he leaves the franchise behind to take over as head of DC’s new universe. When it comes to Guardians of The Galaxy, can the best possibly be the last?

We find The Guardians in their new home of Nowhere, and at a low ebb as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) mourns the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). That malaise is halted, however, when Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) invades their home on the orders of his creator, The High Priestess (Elizabeth Debicki). The attack seriously wounds Rocket, meaning the Guardians must travel to seek help from his ‘creator’, High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Having written and directed every Guardians entry, the affection Gunn feels for the world is present in every frame. Much more of an isolated adventure than most Marvel movies are allowed to be, the wackiness and humour that has become the director’s signature is present and correct. It also showcases his ability to drop devastating moments out of nowhere. The first two films had instances like Groot’s sacrifice and Yondu’s redemption (“He may have been your father, boy. But he wasn’t your daddy”). This third film lets Rocket break your heart, particularly in the adorable flashbacks involving other augmented animals. Most Marvel stories end with sadness, but Gunn’s talent is reminding you why you care on a deeper level.

On the downside, Gunn also struggles to fit many separate ideas together (which was also an issue in 2021’s The Suicide Squad). While it’s not the narrative pile-up that Eternals was, several characters seem stuck for something to do, while constant steering between comedy and tragedy is a thrill ride that can cause motion sickness.

Nevertheless, he and his cast of regulars just about pull it off. Chris Pratt seems relieved to be in less of a central role, leading the gang but a firm second to some excellent work by Bradley Cooper (and motion capture performer Sean Gunn) as Rocket. While the regulars are well-served, newer characters arrive with a bang before struggling for purpose. Poulter is impressive, as is Debicki, but both feel like new arrivals to a party that’s just winding down. Iwuji is a delight, swinging for the fences in the knowledge that dour Marvel villains are rarely remembered.

The closing chapter of the Guardians of The Galaxy groans under the burden most Marvel movies suffer, having to be both a story for now and a trailer for what’s to come. However, Gunn leaves the MCU teaching it a valuable lesson for its future: that making the stakes personal keeps the audience invested.

Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 is in cinemas now

Read more film reviews at City A.M. Life&Style