Grafton names Eric Born as new chief

DIY retailer Grafton has appointed Eric Born as its new chief executive officer, it announced on Friday morning.

Born will take on the job on 28 November, succeeding Gavin Shark at the helm of the Woodie’s owner.

Born has previously served a five year stint running global aviation services giant Swissport International AG, as well as a similar run in charge of supply chain solutions firm Wincanton.