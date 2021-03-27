Government mulls four-tier traffic light system for summer travel

The government is said to be considering a four-tier traffic light system that could allow Brits to travel abroad for summer holidays this year.

The prime minister’s global travel taskforce is weighing up plans submitted by Heathrow Airport that includes an ‘amber’ three-day quarantine option.

The proposals also include an extensive testing regime designed to mitigate the risk of new Covid variants, the Telegraph reported.

The travel industry is hoping international travel will resume from 17 May, though the risk of importing new variants — such as the South African and Brazilian versions currently spreading in Europe — is considered the biggest barrier to these plans.

Boris Johnson is expected to give an update on international travel when the UK moves to its next stage of lockdown easing on 12 April.

Heathrow’s plans are said to maintain the “red list” of countries from which travel is banned. Any passengers returning from these locations would have to quarantine in a hotel for 11 days.

But it introduces an “amber alert”, which would apply to countries where a variant of concern has been identified.

Travellers arriving from these countries would have to take tests within 72 hours of departure as well as tests on arrival in the UK, with release from quarantine if they returned a negative result on day three.

A further “yellow list” of countries would require tests but no quarantine, while “green list” countries would be free from travel restrictions.

Heathrow’s scientific experts believe this more nuanced approach could unlock international travel this summer, saving the holiday season for Brits but also protecting the ailing travel industry.

The government has brought in tough new rules that people could be hit with a £5,000 fine if they are caught trying to leave England to travel abroad without good reason.

The global travel taskforce is next month expected to set out a plan for resuming international travel from 17 May at the earliest.

Ministers are also said to be considering a legal requirement that all passengers arriving in the UK take a rapid Covid test, regardless of where they are coming from or their vaccination status.