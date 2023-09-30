Goldman, JP Morgan and Bank of America hit with fines for swap reporting failures

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Bank of America were hit with fines.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday ordered Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JP Morgan to pay a total of over $50m to settle charges of swap reporting failures and other violations, the agency said.

JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs will pay civil monetary penalties of $15m, $8m, and $30m respectively, the CFTC said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs was penalized for failing to diligently supervise a wide range of its swap dealer activities, and “for unprecedented failures regarding swap data reporting,” the commission said.

The order announced Friday also includes Goldman Sachs taking steps to develop a written remediation plan and retain a consultant to advise on and assess its remediation plan.

JP Morgan was fined for violations related to swaps reporting, while Bank of America was penalized over “failing to diligently supervise swaps reporting and failing to comply with swaps reporting obligations,” the commission added.

The commission said its order recognized “substantial cooperation” from each of the three banks with regulators and added that the cooperation resulted in reduced civil monetary penalties.

Reuters – Kanishka Singh