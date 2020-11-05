Germany and Sweden removed from UK's quarantine-free travel corridor list

The UK will require arrivals from Germany and Sweden to self-isolate for 14 days after the two countries were removed from the quarantine-free travel corridor list.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has just confirmed the rule via tweet.

In line with the new COVID-19 guidance, travel outside of home, with the exception of a limited number of reasons including work or education, is not permitted during lockdown. #TRAVELCORRIDORS do remain critical to the Government’s COVID-19 response, keeping imported cases DOWN. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 5, 2020

“We are removing SWEDEN and GERMANY from the Travel Corridor list. From 4am Saturday 7th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate.

“All arriving passengers should complete a passenger locator form on arrival”.

However, the Transport Secretary made clear that, even though the Government’s safe list of countries which are granted a travel corridor remain in place, all international holidays are effectively banned.

It came on the same day the British Airways looks set to pause all flights from London Gatwick due to the second national lockdown.