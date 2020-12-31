FTSE slides on final half-day of trading before New Year

The FTSE 100 ended 2020 appropriately, sliding by 1.4 per cent on the open on the last day of trading.

The market is on half-day duty today with traders able to celebrate New Year a little earlier.

Optimism which powered gains earlier this week has dissipated, with dispiriting news on vaccines rollout in the UK and the US giving traders a headache.

A strong pound has also hit sentiment in the internationally-oriented FTSE 100. The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 fell by 0.7 per cent in early trading.

It has been a miserable year for the FTSE and indeed the wider economy. Barring a minor miracle later today, the index will finish roughly 14 per cent down on the year.

Traders will also be assessing just how ‘frictionless’ the UK’s move to a new relationship with the European Union will actually be.

The Dax and CAC-40 were both also down, though to a lesser degree than London’s main market.

