FTSE reshuffle: Who's in and who's out of London's blue-chip index?

The FTSE 100 is due for another reshuffle tomorrow and several firms are vying for promotion while others try to stave off relegation.

FTSE Russell, which runs the index, will decide who’s up and who’s down according to closing prices today, with changes effective from 19 March.

Read more: Middle-aged Brits look ahead to post-Covid holidays after over-50s get vaccine, says Tui

TUI

It has been almost a year since the tour operator was booted out of the FTSE 100 as Covid-19 devastated the global travel industry.

However, as the vaccine roll-out continues apace there is evidence that pent-up demand for holidays, along with government bail-outs, has boosted the company enough to allow it to climb back into the blue-chip index.

Weir Group

Weir Group, the Glasgow based engineering firm, has also benefited from the vaccine roll-out and has emerged as a strong contender to re-join the FTSE 100.

Its decision to focus on mining rather than oil and gas has also proven to be a wise one as commodity prices are forecasted to rise in 2021 as demand grows for precious metals and minerals.

Read more: Financial services firms move £1.3 trillion to EU following Brexit vote

Morrisons

Morrisons has been on the edge of relegation for a while as other supermarkets capitalise on the shift to digital sales, an area Morrisons continue to struggle in.

However, the supermarket underdog has delivered a 13.9 per cent rise in sales over the last three months and has converted 300 McColls convenience stories into Morrison Daily stores.

This could boost revenues in the future and while Morrisons is in danger of relegation it has a historical record of climbing back into the FTSE 100 quite quickly.

Dr Martens

The shoe company recently completed a well-executed IPO and has a healthy market capitalisation of £4.84 bn.

Dr Martens was considered a potential contender for the FTSE 100 but it seems that TUI has outmuscled it and the bootmaker might have to settle for the FTSE 250 instead.

The company has seen e-commerce rise in importance throughout the pandemic, with online sales accounting for 30 per cent of overall sales in the nine months to the end of December.

Pennon Group

The South West water owner has struggled to recover after it disposed of its recycling business Viridor for more than £4 billion.

The company has been able to offset a decline in income from closed business with an uptick from households.

However, the region is dependent on tourism and without a quick return of visitors, Pennon Group has little opportunity to increase its revenue elsewhere. As a result, its share price has come under pressure and its widely expected to slip into the FTSE 250.

The Bytes Group

The IT solutions and services company recently undertook an IPO in December after 38 years of sustained growth.

The lisiting was part of Bytes’ de-mergre for its South African parent company Altron. The company has benefited from the shit to homeworking and will likely continue to capitalise on that trend.

With a market capitalisation of around £989 m it is expected to be heading for the FTSE 250.

Read more: FTSE 100 pushes through 6,600 as Wall Street falls after the open