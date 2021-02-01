FTSE opens up after volatile Reddit-driven week in markets

The FTSE 100 opened up around 0.45 per cent today, after a volatile week in markets that saw investors spooked thanks to Reddit-driven drama.

London’s main index was back on the up this morning after closing down at the end of last week thanks to spooked investors.

The FTSE 250 was flatter, opening up around 18 per cent.

Investors were rattled last week by an attack on Wall Street hedge funds by an army of Reddit day traders.

The Reddit day traders acted in response to hedge funds taking out large short positions on GameStop, a physical US video store, and a stock favoured by many on trading forum r/wallstreetbets.

Gamestop shares soared more than 300 per cent in the last week.