FTSE makes subdued start despite Pfizer vaccine approval

The FTSE 100 climbed back into the black this morning as the UK became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus vaccine for use.

Having opened in the red, London’s premier index was up 0.1 per cent after an hour of trading, with the FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms down 0.6 per cent.

Analysts said that mixed sentiment in Asia had pushed European markets down, despite another record day on Wall Street yesterday.

In addition, investors are awaiting the outcome of this week’s crunch Brexit talks, with less than a month before the transition period is set to end.

Ministers have warned that with gaps between the two sides in fishing and governance still in evidence, a no deal is still a real possibility.

The slow open came after the FTSE climbed two per cent yesterday, suggesting that the momentum from November’s record rally showed no sign of slowing down.

This morning’s announcement comes just weeks after scientists revealed that the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine was 95 per cent effective.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said that the rollout of the vaccine would begin as early as next week.

CMC Markets Michael Hewson said: “The lack of market reaction suggests that this decision was probably widely expected at some point, and perhaps the real challenge now lies in the production, as well as the speed of any rollout of the two jab treatment.

“Ultimately even if a vaccination program was to start this month, the fact that two jabs are required means that it’s likely to be several months before we start to see a possible economic benefit in terms of an easing of restrictions.”

Despite the drop, the FTSE was still trading ahead of its European counterparts, with the DAX down 0.4 and the CAC down 0.2 per cent respectively.

Stimulus talk drives Wall Street to new highs

Overnight, America’s main markets hit new record highs after it emerged that talks over a new stimulus package were back on the table.

For the first time since November’s election, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met for talks.

In addition, a bipartisan group of senators and House members proposed $908bn worth of coronavirus relief measures.

As a result, both S&P500 and the Nasdaq hit record closing highs, with the indices now having risen by 13.3 per cent and 37.6 per cent respectively in the year to date.

The Dow Jones is not far behind, and is trading up by 4.5 per cent in 2020.