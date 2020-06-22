FTSE opens in the red as fears over second coronavirus wave grow

The FTSE 100 dropped nearly one per cent upon this morning’s open amid growing concern over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

As markets opened, the index fell 0.94 per cent to begin the day in the red at 6,233.28.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organisation recorded the highest one-day increase in cases thus far, with 183,000 new infections confirmed.

The surge was driven by countries such as Brazil, the US, and India, while in Germany the ‘R’ rate rose to 2.9 due to an outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Across Europe, markets followed the FTSE, with the DAX down 1.2 per cent to 12,179. In France, the CAC fell 1.3 per cent to 4,917.35, while the Europe wide Stoxx fell by the same margin to 3225.38.

In London, cruise liner operator Carnival led the slide, shedding 5.05 per cent in the day’s initial plays.

Commodities giant Glencore also lost 4.5 per cent, while ad group WPP and Intercontinental Hotels both fell around three per cent.

The fall comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to unveil the latest easing of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown tomorrow.

More to follow.