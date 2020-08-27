The FTSE 100 dropped in early trading as investor attention turned to the Jackson Hole central banking symposium, where US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell will speak.

Powell is expected to give an update on the Fed’s monetary policy review, which could have big ramifications for markets.

London’s blue-chip index dropped 0.2 per cent to 6,031 points. The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms fell 0.1 per cent.

Germany’s Dax was roughly flat. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.3 per cent and the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 fell 0.1 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei slipped by 0.4 per cent, however.

Powell is due to speak at around 2pm UK time. Investors will be watching eagerly for hints about interest rate cuts and bond-buying, but also to see whether Powell signals a change in the Fed’s monetary policy philosophy.

“There is some speculation that [Powell] could well explore or hint at a new policy of AIT, or average inflation targeting,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets.

“This means that central bank policymakers would be prepared to tolerate prices rising above two per cent for periods of time to compensate for other periods of time when inflation is running below target.”

Pound treads water as FTSE 100 slips

US stocks were set to open lower, according to futures prices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit all-time highs once again yesterday, but investors seemed less confident this morning.

The dollar fell slightly against a basket of other currencies. The fall meant it was close to the two-year low hit in the middle of the month.

The pound was marginally higher at $1.321. A strong pound had put pressure on the FTSE 100 earlier this week, pushing it to lag behind its global counterparts.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said the Fed’s “aggressive” response to the coronavirus crash had helped weaken the dollar.

“Market participants’ are now eagerly awaiting the keynote speech today from Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole to see if he provides fresh impetus for the US dollar sell off.”