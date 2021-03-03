FTSE 100 rises at open as markets await Sunak's Budget

The FTSE 100 opened higher today ahead of today’s Budget, as traders wait to see what further help Chancellor Rishi Sunak will provide for the economy.

London’s blue chip index jumped 1.1 per cent at the open, rising to 6,688 points, while the FTSE 250 rose 0.9 per cent.

Read more: Budget 2021: Live news and updates

The jump was driven by gains in commodity and banking stocks, with Russian miner Polymetal up 4.0 per cent on a year of record earnings.

Other mining giants, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP gaining between 1.0 per cent and 1.6 per cent.

Banking stocks, mainly HSBC, Prudential and Standard Chartered were among the biggest boost to the index, followed by oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

The fast start in London was replicated across Europe, with the German DAX up 0.9 per cent and the French CAC up 0.8 per cent.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Many announcements, including the extension of the furlough scheme to the end of September, have already been made by the Treasury.

But investors will be keeping their eyes peeled for further insights of how Sunak is planning to steer the UK out of the pandemic.

The Chancellor has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to shepherd the economy out of the slump caused by the coronavirus.

Today’s Budget comes alongside a review by Lord Jonathan Hill calling for a range of deregulatory measures to ensure the UK remains an attractive place for investment.

Read more: Spac revolution set to unlock Big Bang 2.0 for the City of London

The landmark report, which is believed to have been well received in Number 10 and 11, calls for regulators to allow Spacs to list in London and ease a range of share listing restrictions.